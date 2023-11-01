Temperatures will continue to gradually warm each day this week and into the weekend as dry air, sunshine, and mostly calm conditions persist into early next week. Today will feature a few more wispy upper level clouds across northern New Mexico, but very dry conditions will persist. It’s not a bad idea to keep some lip balm and lotion nearby with this dry air in place.

Tomorrow will finally feature more seasonable temperatures across the state. Thursday afternoon will feature very pleasant, comfortable weather for early November. By Friday and into the weekend, dry air and sunshine will allow temperatures to continue to warm through Sunday.

The jet stream will stay well north of New Mexico this week, bringing little to no chances for rain over the next 7 days. Eastern parts of the state will be dealing with downslope warming thanks to increasing westerly upper level winds. High temperatures will be around 5° above average west this weekend, and 10° above normal out east brought by the downsloping winds.

Eastern New Mexico may feel some breezier conditions as the upper level winds translate down to the surface, gusts up to 25-30 mph, but nothing that will cause any damage. If you have any outdoor plans this week or weekend, there should be no weather concerns. Enjoy the pleasant conditions while they last.