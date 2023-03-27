Finally, it’s going to feel like the season we are in (spring!) across New Mexico this week. There may still be a bit of thicker cloud coverage over the northern mountains, but there will be plenty of sunshine elsewhere with a few fair weather clouds streaming overhead. Today the state is still dealing with a wintry chill, with high temperatures 10-25 below average.

Winds are gusty this afternoon as well, with gusts up to 50 mph across the northeast with a Wind Advisory in effect until 7 pm tonight. With windy and dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning is in effect across the northeast/east central parts of the state through early this evening. A ridge of high pressure will build over the state starting tomorrow, which will allow temperatures to finally warm back up to more seasonable.

Tuesday may see a few more clouds over the northern half of the state compared to Monday, but it is expected to remain mostly dry throughout the day. Calmer and slightly warmer conditions are expected. Highs will finally warm to seasonable, if not above, by Wednesday and Thursday as a Pacific storm moves onshore, bringing a strong southwesterly jet stream overhead. Highs will be in the 80s south, 70s central, and 50s/60s north. Winds will be very gusty Thursday as the core of the jet moves overhead, with wind gusts statewide 60+ mph, before a storm arrives to the northern parts of New Mexico Friday. Luckily temperatures will be much warmer than last week for the rest of the month.