NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will continue to dominate the Desert Southwest to start off the week, continuing the dry and calm conditions that the state felt this weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable. Tomorrow will be even warmer as the high begins to break down and usher in the return of westerly upper-level winds. These winds will allow temperatures to warm well above average Tuesday afternoon ahead of New Mexico’s next storm.

The jet stream will dip down across the west, approaching New Mexico Tuesday. This will increase surface winds across the east Tuesday afternoon. Late Tuesday night and into Wednesday, snow and rain will begin pushing into the Four Corners and southern Colorado. The precipitation will spread south and east throughout the day until it reaches the Central Mountain Chain. Drier conditions are expected east.

This system will dip down temperatures a few degrees to the end of the week, but not nearly as much as the arctic airmass we saw last week. Winds will be gusty Wednesday afternoon as well. Another disturbance is expected to impact the state into the weekend, so make sure to keep up to date on the weather, so you are prepared for any New Years’ plans.