Warming up as skies clear out everywhere

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our holiday weekend continues with more warmth and sunshine for the northern two-thirds of New Mexico. Otherwise, we’re seeing some light scattered showers far south. These are moving to the east this morning closer to Texas. So all showers will pretty much end by noon or 1:00 p.m. as much drier air continues filtering in from the north.

High temperatures will rebound back into the lower 60s for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. You can probably ditch the coat if you’re outside later this afternoon. Despite a weak backdoor cold front arriving later this evening, our skies will remain clear through this entire forecast. Abundant sunshine will be in our forecast through at least the next week as our temperatures hover 10° above average.

High pressure dominates across the western half of the country for at least the next week. Our La Niña pattern looks relevant to open December, but we could see our pattern change again by the second week of December. Until then, clouds will be at a premium while ski resorts will have to rely on their own snow as our warm and dry fall shifts into winter.