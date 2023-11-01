Wednesday morning is cold and quiet. Temperatures are around freezing and below. Skies and clear, and winds are mostly calm. Wednesday will be a sunny and quiet day with warmer temperatures. Highs will only climb a few more degrees, but all of the state will be in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will continue to climb back to “normal” on Thursday, and warmer than normal temperatures return Friday through next week. Skies will stay dry, statewide, through the weekend.