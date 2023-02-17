After two winter storms brought significant snowfall across New Mexico this week, conditions are much calmer today. It was a frigid start to this Friday, but temperatures will be on the warming trend this afternoon. Still, high temperatures will remain well below average today. Upper level cirrus clouds will continue to stream overhead, but dry conditions will persist through tonight.

Temperatures will warm back to more seasonable into Saturday as a southerly breeze drags warmer weather into the state. The southerly breeze will also bring in more moisture to the far south, allowing light showers and mountain snow early Saturday morning. It will be breezy east, but even windier weather will arrive by Sunday as upper level winds strengthen overhead.

There is the chance for more moisture to surge across the state Sunday and into Monday as well as a low pressure system develops off the Pacific Coast. This will funnel moisture in to the southern parts of the state early next week. The Polar Jet will also become amplified, bringing a bit of moisture to the north. This will allow northern mountain snow and valley rain/higher elevation snow. Even windier weather and more precipitation is possible into mid next week.