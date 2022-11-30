Quieter and cooler weather returned Wednesday across New Mexico. A warming trend begins Thursday that will continue through Friday as the winds pick up again.

Temperatures were much cooler Wednesday across southeast New Mexico after a strong backdoor cold front moved in. However, winds were dramatically lighter compared to Tuesday. Everybody will begin a warming trend Thursday as temperatures warm through Friday afternoon. Friday will be the warmest day we’ve seen across the state since early November. The winds will return Friday though, with widespread wind gusts over 30 mph, but 60 mph gusts will be possible across northeast New Mexico. Some light snow will be likely in the San Juan Mountains, with a few flurries in the northern mountains.

Moisture will begin streaming into the state this weekend. There is some uncertainty in when will move into the state though. Rain chances do increase beginning Saturday and will continue through Monday, the uncertainty is which day will have the best chance for rain. The highest confidence of rain chances will be south of I-40, with drier conditions in northeast New Mexico.

Temperatures will remain mild this weekend into Monday, before a cold front will once again bring colder temperatures by the middle of next week.