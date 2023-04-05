Another round of freezing temperatures are in store tonight. However, a warming trend begins Thursday that will bring temperatures into the 80s next week.

Most of New Mexico woke up to freezing temperatures this morning. A few spots even setting record cold temperatures. This afternoon, temperatures stayed well-below average, but with light to only locally breezy winds. Another cold night is on the way with more freezing temperatures.

A warming trend begins Thursday afternoon with high temperatures climbing back closer to average. Clouds will increase on Friday, with a chance for a few spotty showers along the central mountain chain, western New Mexico, and the far southeast part of the state. Temperatures continue their climb for Easter Weekend with much warmer weather on the way by Sunday.

The warming trend continues into next week with the warmest weather we’ve seen so far this year. Albuquerque will see our first 80° day of the year as early as Monday with even warmer weather through Wednesday. Some breezier weather returns for the middle of the week too.