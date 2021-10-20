Warming trend begins for the rest of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather settling in the rest of this week with light winds and warmer temperatures.

A light upper-level westerly wind will be bringing in quieter weather the rest of this week. A weak ridge of high pressure will also develop over New Mexico this week. Both factors will combine to bring in warmer temperatures into the weekend. For most, the warmest temperatures will be on Saturday. A scraper system passes to our north this weekend, picking up the winds state-wide starting Saturday afternoon as breezy winds will continue through Sunday.

Monday will bring quieter weather once again as temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler. A more potent storm system will begin to move into New Mexico on Tuesday, once again cranking up the winds across the state Tuesday afternoon and bringing a chance for very light rain and mountain snow to the western half of New Mexico.