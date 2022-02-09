NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a cold morning across the state, but temperatures will be nice and mild by the afternoon. Dress in layers, as highs will climb into the 50s and 60s for most of the state, with 40s in the northern high terrain and upper Rio Grande Valley. Today will be quiet, with sunshine south and some cloud cover moving into the northern half of the state. Winds will be light.

A weak cold front will skim eastern NM Thursday, cooling temperatures there by a few degrees. Meanwhile, the rest of the state will see a warming trend through Friday. The weather will be gorgeous the next few days, so try to take advantage of it! On Saturday, a cold front will drop temperatures around ten degrees, with more clouds and a chance for snow in northern and eastern NM. The system will likely bring insignificant snowfall, but the models are still inconsistent and need more time to sort out the scenario.