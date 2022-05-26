Enjoy today because it will certainly be the weather winner of the week! We’ll have much calmer wind speeds as high pressure moves near us. This will allow a nicer day all around especially for the fire crews battling large fires in the state. It’ll also be quite dry with temperatures a solid 5-10° warmer than Wednesday. Albuquerque will climb into the upper 80s, while Roswell will be in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Some smoke will have an impact over the southwest from the Black and Bear Trap fires. But our winds will begin shifting overnight from the southwest direction. This will push the smoke northeastward into Friday.

For our Memorial Day weekend, it’ll be a hot one as our winds increase dramatically ahead of another powerful storm currently building over the Pacific Northwest. This will put our state back in the critical fire danger with dry conditions and strong wind gusts 45-60 mph. The jet stream will be fairly close to the Four Corners region once again, setting up the same scenario for us. So southwest winds will drive our temperatures 10-12° above average throughout the weekend. Clouds will increase also beginning Saturday even producing an isolated sprinkle or two in the Rio Grande Valley. Our wind finally peaks late weekend into early next week. Then we’ll have an easterly breeze push some moisture into central and eastern NM. Rain chances increase mid to late next week.