After a frigid start this morning, temperatures are rapidly warming up under sunny skies and calmer winds. We’re already warmer at noon than yesterday’s high temps. So we’ll add another 10° or so to our afternoon temps. We’ll reach the upper 60s to around 70° south, lower to middle 60s central, and middle to upper 50s north. Some clouds will begin working their way in this evening through Friday morning as we tap into some moisture from the Gulf. So scattered showers are possible far southeast into Carlsbad and into the Sacramento Mountains into Easter weekend.

Meanwhile, high temperatures continue climbing each day through mid next week. Enjoy the spring warmth with temperatures finally maxing out above average beginning Saturday. This will be perfect weather for any outdoor egg hunts or picnics this entire weekend. The ABQ metro could even hit 80° Monday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the desert southwest. This will also help keep winds on the lighter side in the short term forecast. We’ll keep the clouds/scattered sprinkles in the forecast for the southeast plains early week before some stronger wind gusts drive out any moisture mid next week.