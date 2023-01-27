NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Northerly upper level winds will persist today, continuing to draw down colder air from the north. This will keep temperatures across the state this afternoon well below average, even though it will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday. Sunny skies and calm conditions will persist this afternoon.

Westerly upper level winds will return to the state this weekend. This will bring more mild, dry, and sunny conditions to the state Saturday with temperatures a few degrees warmer than today. Sunday will be even warmer across most of the state besides the far northeast, where a backdoor front will keep temperatures cool. Temperatures may continue to rise to above average into Monday, before our next storm system arrives.

The next weather maker expected to push across the state next week has a LOT of uncertainty. The exact timing is uncertain, as it continues to get pushed back, now expected to impact the state next Thursday but that could easily change. The track is also uncertain, as it could push across northern New Mexico or as far south as northern Mexico. This will determine how much, if any, precipitation falls across the state. Keep checking up with the forecast for more fine-tuned details on the storm into early next week.