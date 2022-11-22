Westerly winds will continue to dominate the forecast through the middle parts of this week. This will allow for dry and mostly calm conditions before the jet stream begins to dig down across the Desert Southwest. Temperatures will be warmer today, especially across the east. High’s will be even warmer Wednesday, the warmest day of the week, before a cool down into Thursday.

There is a lot of uncertainty with the upcoming storm system. What we do know is that an upper level low pressure system will be moving into our area beginning late Wednesday and into Thursday. This will increase winds, especially east, gusting up to 45 mph across the plains. It will also bring down temperatures east by 10-25 degrees, while maybe a 5-10 degree temperature drop will be apparent to the west of the Central Mountain Chain.

The biggest uncertainty with this system is snowfall and precipitation…from totals to location and even timing. One weather model has minimal amounts of snow falling in New Mexico, with the majority in Texas. Another model has the storm square over the state, which would drop a lot more snow across the Central Mountain Chain and even across the southeast/east central plains. Stay up to date on your Thanksgiving forecast if you plan on travelling, and remain weather aware late this week.