NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Afternoon temperatures will be warmer today, with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny, and winds mostly light. The central highlands will have westerly breezes up to around 20-25 mph.

Tuesday will be even warmer, thanks to breezy southwesterly winds. Clouds will start to increase Tuesday, but the weather will stay dry. The next storm will arrive Wednesday and Thursday, bringing Pacific and backdoor cold fronts, rain and snow chances, and strong winds.