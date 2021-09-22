Warming again for the first days of Fall

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is very chilly across the state, with those of us in the high terrain needing the warmer coats, and the lower terrain at least a light jacket. Temperatures will slowly warm through the mid-morning, and climb back into the 70s and 80s in the afternoon. Wednesday will be a bit warmer than yesterday, and temperatures rebound back to warmer than normal Thursday through the weekend.

Skies will become partly sunny across southern and western New Mexico this afternoon, but sunshine stays bright over the Metro and northeast. Moisture will move over the state Thursday through the weekend, bringing cloudier skies and chances for spotty showers, especially in and around the mountains.