A warming trend is finally on the way for New Mexico after some frigid air impacted parts of the state this week. High pressure is building over the state today, providing plenty of sunshine and dry air overhead. A few upper level clouds will quickly stream overhead, not doing much besides blocking a bit of sunshine. Temperatures will still be able to warm a degree or two above yesterday, getting to near 60 south, low 50s central, and high 40s/low 50s north and in southern Colorado.

Tomorrow high temperatures will warm even more, getting to the mid 50s in Albuquerque, mid 60s south, and high 40s/low 50s north and in southern Colorado. Sunday will be the warmest day as upper level westerly winds return and allow for downslope warming. This will allow highs across the south and east to get into the 70s and Albuquerque to warm to near 60. Unfortunately the warmer weather will not last much longer than Sunday as a storm approaches.

Our next weather maker will arrive sometime next week. However, the exact timing and track are still very uncertain with models flip-flopping back and forth. There is the highest chance for snow across the northern mountains, west central mountains and Central Mountain Chain. Lower confidence in snow potential lies over the Albuquerque metro and eastern plains. Keep up to date with the forecast and remain weather aware as we fine tune details for next week’s storm.