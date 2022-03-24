NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much warmer weather began returning to New Mexico Thursday. Temperatures continue to climb through Sunday with near-record high temperatures possible.

A return on Thursday to your regularly scheduled spring programming. High temperatures Thursday afternoon rebounded back to average for the end of March. Overnight, temperatures won’t be nearly as cool either. This warming trend that began in earnest this afternoon will continue through the weekend.

High pressure will build over New Mexico Saturday and Sunday bringing near-record high temperatures Sunday afternoon, and easily the warmest weather we’ve seen so far this year. It will also be the nicest weekend we’ve seen so far this year, even as cloud cover moves in.

Changes are on the way again next week though. Temperatures will remain warm Monday afternoon, but a storm system will begin to approach the state. Winds increase Monday afternoon ahead of that storm that will sweep a cold front across New Mexico Tuesday morning.

Rain and mountain snow will develop across western New Mexico, into the Rio Grande Valley, and northern parts of the state on Tuesday, but will struggle to make it past the central mountain chain. Meanwhile, in far southern New Mexico and the eastern half of the state, strong winds will develop Tuesday afternoon.

The storm moves out by late Wednesday as temperatures remain cooler.