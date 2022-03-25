Record and near record high temperatures are in store across New Mexico Sunday afternoon. Active weather returns next week with multiple days of rain chances.

A ridge of high pressure is beginning to build into New Mexico Friday, bringing even warmer temperatures today. That ridge will move over the state this weekend. Despite an increase in cloud cover this weekend, high temperatures will continue to climb through Sunday with record and near record high temperatures across New Mexico. Very warm weather will continue into Monday too as winds begin to pick up ahead of our next storm system.

Another storm will move into New Mexico Tuesday. A cold front will sweep across the state Tuesday morning, bringing scattered showers and mountain snow to areas along and west of I-25 and the central mountain chain. Areas in eastern New Mexico will remain dry Tuesday as strong, southwesterly winds pick up. A backdoor cold front portion of this storm system will move into eastern New Mexico early Wednesday morning, bringing a chance for rain to the eastern part of the state Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain cooler next week beginning Tuesday and last through Friday. For many, high temperatures will actually be right around average for this time of year. Yet another storm system will bring back chances for rain and mountain snow to parts of New Mexico next Thursday into Friday.