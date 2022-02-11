NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing mild temperatures to start the day for some areas. Lows are in the lower 40s for the Albuquerque metro area. Other spots with snow are seeing temperatures in the teens, like Taos. But we’ll rapidly warm-up due to some stronger wind gusts. Peak gusts will top out in the 30-35 mph range. This will give our highs a boost near 60° for Albuquerque and 70° for Roswell. So a taste of spring will be in the air. Big changes come our way from northeast to southwest throughout the evening as a strong cold front marches through the state. Snow showers will begin around 8-9 PM for the Raton Pass and quickly move south through the overnight. A quick 1-3″ of snow are likely for the northeast while the highest spots in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains could top 5″.

The snow quickly moves south Saturday morning and is completely gone by noon. High temperatures will be well below average for the east and around 5-10° below average for the rest of the state. But this cool down will be very short-lived. Come Sunday we’ll be back in the middle 50s for the Rio Grand Valley and middle 60s east of the mountains. A quiet and mild Valentine’s Day is on tap before some active weather arrives mid next week. We’ll see a return to statewide rain and snow showers by then.