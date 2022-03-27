NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a beautiful start to our Sunday all across New Mexico. Temperatures are trending generally 5-10° above average under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll have some peeks of sunshine with stronger southwesterly breezes this afternoon. Enjoy the May-level temperatures as we’ll hit our warmest weather of 2022. Albuquerque will make a run at 80° and Roswell will break 90°. It’ll feel more like summer for both Sunday and Monday before some major changes arrive Tuesday.

We’ll change seasons again with powerful wind gusts beginning Monday. A deep trough will develop over the southwest, bringing widespread precipitation to the state mainly falling as rain for the valleys. So don’t get to used to these warmer temperatures. Showers spread across western NM Tuesday morning. The RGV will see rain showers Tuesday afternoon. Snow levels look to remain above 8,000 ft. So the mountains could pick up a few more inches of snow through Wednesday, especially in the Sangre de Cristo. Our pattern stays unsettled and cooler than average to close the week and begin April. We’ll also keep the high wind gusts in the forecast all week long as well.