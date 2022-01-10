Warmer with a few showers Monday but a quiet week ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly, with temperatures below freezing. Skies are clear for northern NM, with some clouds and snow showers in far southeast NM. Light snow showers will be possible early this morning, but as temperatures breach freezing, rain showers will remain possible during the day.

The chance for precipitation will be south of US 60. Rain chances come to an end tomorrow morning, leaving the area dry for the rest of the week. High pressure is keeping the rest of the state sunny today, and very quiet all week long. The next system that could bring some minor rain and snow will arrive on Friday.