NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good morning everyone! We’re starting our Friday much warmer than Thursday morning adding 5-15° to our temperatures. So maybe the lighter jacket is needed to start the day. Highs will rebound several degrees from Thursday. We’ll top out in the upper 70s for Albuquerque, while Roswell approaches 90° with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, the wind speeds will increase once again this afternoon as red flag warnings continue for eastern NM. Peak afternoon wind gusts will range in the 35-45 mph for Las Vegas and Santa Rosa.

Wind speeds will be out of the west which means a downsloping flow east of the mountains will rapidly warm temperatures. A weak cold front moves our way early Saturday, bringing some cooler temps only to northeast NM. Clayton and Raton will cool 5-10° otherwise no change for the rest of the state. This front repositions the strongest winds across the northwest Saturday afternoon. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Easter Sunday will be a beautiful day with relatively calmer wind gusts for western and central NM. Highs will reach into the upper 70s once again for the RGV and middle 70s for Santa Fe. Roswell will reach near 90° again with sunny skies. Strongest wind gusts will be confined to eastern NM as gusts break 40 mph. We’ll keep our dry, windy, and warmer going into next week.