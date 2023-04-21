It was a very chilly start to this morning, with temperatures slowly rebounding across the state. High 70s to low 80s south, high 60s low 70s central, and high 50s low 60s north. The central highlands will see the windiest gusts today, with a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 pm. These windy conditions mixed with dry air has created high fire danger once again and a Red Flag Warning is in place across east central New Mexico and the west slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

The jet stream will remain over the northern half of the state this weekend, keeping around some breezier winds and drawing in moisture across the state. Westerly upper level winds will bring even warmer temperatures west , while a backdoor front will keep temperatures cooler east (especially Sunday). Temperatures will warm statewide into early next week.

The northern half of New Mexico will see mostly cloudy skies Saturday along with the chance for precipitation across the northeastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and slight chance for rain across the south central part of the state. Even more moisture will move overhead Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday bringing daily chances for rain across parts of the state.

A large storm system is expected to officially arrive Wednesday next week. This will bring more upper level moisture to the state, increasing chances to see heavier rain showers and storms. A majority of the precipitation will be confined to the northern and eastern parts of the state. Intensity and timing are still very uncertain, so make sure to remain up to date and weather aware stepping out over the next week.