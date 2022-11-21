NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After bitterly cold air across the state last week, this week will be a lot more seasonable for New Mexico. Weak, westerly upper level winds return to the state today. Westerlies bring drier and calmer conditions through most of this week.

Temperatures will be significantly warmer than last week thanks to these westerlies, dry air, and sunshine. Today will remain below average across most of the state. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than today, and Wednesday will be even warmer than Tuesday with temperatures returning to the 50s/60s across the state. By the upcoming weekend, temperatures may reach near 60 degrees in Albuquerque.

Our next storm system will begin impacting the state Thursday as the jet stream once again digs down into the Desert Southwest. This will bring gusty winds to the state Thursday afternoon as a backdoor cold front pushes across the East. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Thursday before rebounding into the weekend. This system will be mostly dry, but an isolated snow flurry or shower cannot be ruled out Thursday into early Friday.