Monday morning is off to a chilly start, with lows in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Skies are clear and winds are calm across the state. Monday will be a mild day, with near normal and above average temperatures. Skies will stay sunny and dry. On Tuesday, limited moisture will move into the Gila, bringing a chance for isolated showers to a small area near the Arizona state line.

This will be the only chance for rain across the state all week. Temperatures will continue to warm through Wednesday, before a cold front brings a minor cool down on Thursday. Winds will be breezy on Wednesday, but the rest of the week will be relatively calm.