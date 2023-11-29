Wednesday morning is cold across the state, with temperatures falling into the teens, twenties and 30s. Skies are partly cloudy, but clouds will push northeast throughout the morning, clearing this afternoon in many spots. Today will be our last nice, and slightly warmer day, before a cold front, snow and rain move in Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 40s, 50s and 60s this afternoon.

The next storm will arrive Thursday, starting to bring rain and snow to western New Mexico after around 8 PM tonight. Snow will accumulate out west along the roads overnight, leading to difficult travel by Thursday morning. Rain and snow will start early Thursday morning in central and northern NM, and road conditions will become wet and/or snowy, deteriorating throughout the morning commute. Scattered rain and snow will continue throughout the day, with snow mostly in the mountains. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect Thursday and Friday in central northern and western New Mexico. Another disturbance will cause more snow and rain to develop and push across the state on Friday, leading to another slick morning commute.