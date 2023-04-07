NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is warmer than Thursday morning, with temperatures starting in the 20s, 30s and 40s. Skies are mostly clear, but high clouds are building into central New Mexico. Today will be a nice day, with near-normal temperatures. Highs will keep warming up daily through early next week.

Clouds will push across the state during the day, and an upper level disturbance could bring light showers to southeast NM, as well as virga showers or sprinkles to the northern and western high terrain this afternoon and evening. The disturbance will bring more abundant moisture over the state on Saturday, meaning thicker clouds in central and northern NM, and even a chance for light showers or virga during the afternoon and evening.

Winds will stay mostly light, today through Sunday. However, higher gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in the northeast highlands today, even prompting Red flag warnings for the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo out to the Texas state line.