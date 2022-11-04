Our latest storm is moving out of New Mexico after dropping snow across parts of the state. Even colder air will settle in overnight, but a warming trend begins Saturday.

As our latest storm system exits the state Friday, it is still bringing windy conditions across parts of New Mexico this afternoon. Winds will die down overnight as the snow tapers off and the clouds clear. This will allow for very cold temperatures by Saturday morning. Freeze Warnings are in effect for Roswell and Las Cruces where the first freeze of the season is likely.

A warming trend begins Saturday as winds will be lighter through the weekend. High temperatures will be back above average for the beginning of November by Sunday afternoon. Warmer temperatures will stick around into the middle of next week.

Winds begin to increase across the state again Tuesday and Wednesday as yet another storm system approaches the state. This storm looks to mainly bring windy weather across the state and colder temperatures by the end of the week. While snow chances will mostly stay across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.