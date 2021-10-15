Warmer weather this weekend after a cold start to Saturday

It will be a cold start to the weekend, but temperatures will climb through early next week.

A cold front has brought cooler temperatures and drier air to New Mexico Friday. With clear skies tonight and the cooler air in place, it will set up for ideal radiational cooling conditions which means temperatures will fall quickly after sunset and give way to very chilly temperatures by Saturday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build into New Mexico this weekend, warming temperatures and keeping the dry and sunny conditions in place. Another storm system will approach the state Monday, increasing wind speeds in the afternoon and continuing to warm temperatures thanks to the southwesterly wind. However, as the storm system passes to the north it will bring in just slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday, along with a chance for light snow across the far northern mountains into southern Colorado.

Temperatures for the rest of next week will stay near to slightly above average for this time of year.