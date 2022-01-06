Warmer weather returns to eastern New Mexico

Westerly winds will bring in much warmer temperatures to eastern New Mexico Friday. Another cold front sweeps across the state Saturday night.

Westerly winds return to eastern New Mexico Friday, bringing much warmer weather by the afternoon. Meanwhile in western New Mexico, temperatures will climb a few more degrees over Thursday afternoons high temperatures. Above average temperatures will continue into Saturday afternoon as cloud cover begins to increase across the state.

A cold front will sweep across New Mexico from the west Saturday night cooling temperatures off back closer to average on Sunday afternoon. High pressure will build over northern New Mexico and Colorado Monday though, bringing a slight warmup in temperatures again.

Meanwhile, southwesterly flow will increase over the state late Monday into Tuesday bringing in moisture from the Pacific Ocean. In this southwesterly flow, an upper level low pressure system will move into the state Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing back chances for rain and mountain snow to areas along and south of I-40.