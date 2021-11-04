Warmer weather returns through the weekend

Warmer weather will return to New Mexico through the weekend. Another storm system that will pass to our north will bring windier and cooler weather for the middle of next week.

After a cool last few days across eastern New Mexico, warmer weather has returned today. Meanwhile, that cold front brought cooler temperatures to southwestern New Mexico this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will be building into the state Friday through the weekend, bringing in much warmer weather. Near record high temperatures are likely Saturday and Sunday with highs warming into the 70s and 80s. The warmth will continue into early next week.

Another upper level storm system will approach New Mexico by the middle of next week. Unfortunately it will pass to far to our north to bring us any moisture, with the exceptions of some isolated locations in the northern mountains. It will mainly be a wind maker Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as bringing cooler temperatures.