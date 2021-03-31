NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a slight cooldown today across New Mexico, warmer weather returns the rest of the week with record-breaking temperatures possible by Easter.

A weak storm system will pass across New Mexico on Saturday, bringing a very spotty rain and storm chance to the western and northern parts of the state. Virga will be more likely in many areas with dry air at the surface. Warmer weather will continue to move in through the weekend with record-breaking temperatures likely for many on Easter and Monday of next week.