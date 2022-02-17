NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow has already melted from this morning in Albuquerque. Warmer weather will be returning across the state into the weekend.

This morning’s winter storm dropped a few to several inches of snowfall around the Albuquerque metro, north to Los Alamos, west to Gallup, east to the East Mountains, and south to the Sacramento Mountains. The snow in Albuquerque has already melted as the sun returned Thursday afternoon. It will be a cold night in the wake of Wednesday night’s cold front, with temperatures dropping into the teens and 20s for many.

Warmer weather begins to return Friday afternoon as the jet stream begins to turn westerly, bringing in drier air. Wind speeds will increase across New Mexico through the weekend, bringing in warmer temperatures with highs climbing back above average again by Sunday afternoon. Winds will continue to pick up early next week as another storm system approaches the state.

Snow will begin to move into southern Colorado early next week as an upper-level disturbance begins to move in. The storm system will move through New Mexico beginning Wednesday as another strong cold front moves in from the north. These will combine together again to bring a widespread chance for snow Wednesday night into Thursday.