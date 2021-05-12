Warmer weather returns ahead of rain chances late this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Much warmer weather returns after Wednesday and rain and storm chances return to part of the state Friday and Saturday afternoons.

A strong backdoor cold front overnight has brought cooler temperatures today across New Mexico, but also an increase in moisture. High pressure begins to build over the state on Thursday, but southerly winds will keep pushing moisture into the state as temperatures warm back above normal.

A couple weak disturbances will pass across New Mexico Friday and Saturday, sparking isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. On Saturday, a couple of those storms could turn severe in eastern New Mexico.

