Warmer weather returning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After another taste of fall Wednesday morning, but warmer weather will be returning the rest of the week. A storm system could potentially bring back better rain chances next week.

We saw the coolest start to the day in Albuquerque since June 1. While it felt like fall for many areas across the state, warmer weather will now be returning. High pressure will move over southwestern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon and move east across the southern part of the state through Friday.

This will bring afternoon high temperatures back above average for this time of year. This will also allow for some slight moisture to return into the western half of the state, bringing a spotty afternoon rain chance Thursday and Friday.

Bigger questions still remain on what an upper-level low-pressure system will do starting this weekend. It is becoming more likely that it will sit over Southern California this weekend, pumping moisture into New Mexico. The area of low pressure will then likely make its way over the state early next week, bringing a chance for isolated to scattered storms and slightly cooler temperatures.