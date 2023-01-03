NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After an active last several days of weather across New Mexico, quieter weather returns beginning Wednesday. Winds will still be breezy, but a warming trend will begin.

The last of several storms that have moved through New Mexico is crossing the state today. It is bringing scattered rain and snow showers across the central and northern parts of the state this evening. All of this will wrap up though late tonight as quieter weather moves in through the middle of this week.

Breezy winds will return Wednesday afternoon, but with drier weather. This will help to start a warming trend that will last into the week. A ridge of high pressure will also begin building over the state by Thursday, keeping the dry weather in place and continuing the warming trend. A weak storm will scraper north of New Mexico Friday. For most, it will bring windier weather, but also warmer temperatures. For northern New Mexico, a couple of inches of snow will be possible over the northern mountains. Temperatures will be slightly cooler for the weekend, but the weather will remain quiet.