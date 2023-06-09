NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most of New Mexico will see a quiet weekend with warm temperatures. Storm chances will stay in the northern and northeastern parts of the state.

Sunnier and warmer weather returns for most this weekend. A weak backdoor cold front will move into northeast New Mexico on Sunday. This will bring a slight cool down into early next week, and bring a better chance for afternoon storms to northern and northeastern New Mexico Sunday and Monday.

Drier air returns for all by the middle of next week as breezy westerly winds return. This westerly wind will bring in the warmest weather we’ve seen so far this year with highs climbing into the 90s in Albuquerque and the triple-digits in southern New Mexico.