Warmer weather returning into next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a cool Thanksgiving Day across New Mexico, warmer weather will be returning into next week. Cloudy and rainy weather Wednesday gave way to sunny and mostly sunny skies for Thanksgiving Day. A backdoor cold front left temperatures much cooler today though, with highs a few degrees below average for this time of year.

With clear skies and already cool air in place, it will be a very cold night for most of the state, but high temperatures on Friday will be a few degrees warmer. An upper-level low will pass over northern Mexico Friday and Saturday, bringing a spotty chance for showers to far southern New Mexico into the weekend. The rest of the state will remain dry. A backdoor cold front Saturday will bring in temperatures only a couple of degrees cooler across the eastern half of the state Saturday and then a degree or two cooler in western New Mexico on Sunday.

A large area of high pressure will build over the western U.S. and bring in warmer and well above average temperatures through all of next week. With the ridge of high pressure to our west, this will block any storm system and moisture from moving into the state for the next several days.