Warmer weather quickly returns this weekend. It will be a cold start to Saturday morning, but high temperatures climb back above average by the afternoon.

It was a blast back to winter for parts of New Mexico Friday morning as a strong cold front surged south through the state. All of the moisture behind the front is coming to and end, but colder air is moving in. With that, winds are still gusting over 30 mph in parts of the state. Winds will die down overnight, but it will be a cold start to the weekend.

A warming trend will begin though by Saturday afternoon with highs climbing back above average statewide. Even warmer weather will return Sunday with afternoon high temperatures climbing into the 80s and 90s across the lower elevations of the state. It will get a little breezier Sunday afternoon too with a couple spotty showers over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

The warm weather will continue into Monday with a few more spotty showers in the eastern half of the state. Rain chances increase though by the middle of next week as moisture gets funneled into the. This will increase the cloud cover, bringing a slight drop in afternoon temperatures, and result in some breezy afternoon winds. Wednesday will likely have the best chance for afternoon showers and storms for areas east of the Contintinental Divide.