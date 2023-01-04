After a very active start to 2023, conditions are beginning to calm down this afternoon. Breezy winds are still sticking around until 2 PM with a wind advisory in effect for the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Central Highlands. Temperatures will remain below average west, more seasonable east with just a few upper level clouds over the state.

Temperatures will warm tomorrow as high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest. This will allow the winds to die down significantly, but also also a bit more cloud coverage. Thursday will still be mostly dry across the state even with some overhead clouds. Our next storm system will begin to move in late Thursday and into Friday.

Friday is our next chance for an active day of weather. A fast moving jet stream will move over the state, really increasing wind gusts into Friday afternoon. Westerly winds will also allow for warmer temperatures, getting into the low 70s across the southeast and mid to lower 50s in the Albuquerque metro. This system will be mostly a wind maker across the state, with the chance for snow in the Four Corners and northern mountains.