While temperatures across most of the state were a couple degrees cooler this afternoon, far northeastern New Mexico felt much warmer temperatures today albeit still freezing. Tomorrow morning will be freezing statewide, before temperatures quickly rebound into Wednesday afternoon. Southern New Mexico will be in the 60s, central and eastern parts of the state in the 50s, and northern New Mexico in the 40s. A few more clouds will arrive tomorrow afternoon as a weak disturbance approaches.

Wednesday afternoon and evening will give way to very light snow flurries over the Northern and West Central Mountains. Low elevations of the Four Corners will see light rain, but a lot of the precipitation will evaporate before reaching the ground. Little to no accumulation is expected, maybe a couple inches over the highest elevations of the mountains. Westerly winds across eastern New Mexico will be the biggest issue with gusts up to 50 mph.

Westerly winds will allow downslope warming to continue into Thursday. Thursday afternoon will be the warmest day of the week with 70s returning to southeastern New Mexico. Breezy to windy conditions will stick around the east, but not as windy as Wednesday. A backdoor front will arrive overnight and into Friday, cooling down temperatures across eastern New Mexico by 10-20°. Dry weather will stick around through Saturday before more a more active storm pattern picks up Sunday and continues into next week. Get out this week and enjoy the lovely January weather while it lasts!