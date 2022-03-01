NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather continues to move into New Mexico this week. Albuquerque should see its first 70° day of the year by Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures climb 5-10° today versus Monday afternoons highs. Overnight lows will also hold onto this trend, remaining slightly warmer than this morning. An area of high pressure will build over New Mexico Tuesday afternoon bringing in the warmest weather so far this year, including Albuquerque’s first 70° day of the year. High temperatures will continue to hover around 70° in the metro into the end of the week, but highs will continue to climb into the 80s in southern New Mexico.

Our weather becomes more unsettled starting Thursday as the winds pick up, especially in eastern New Mexico. Winds will be much stronger statewide on Friday as a storm system approaches the state. Strong winds in eastern New Mexico will bring a critical fire danger. By Friday evening, a cold front will push into western New Mexico, which will bring snow to the peaks of the northern mountains and the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado.

Snow chances will stick around in southern Colorado through the weekend as a couple more upper-level low-pressure systems move through Colorado. In New Mexico, high temperatures will cool off through the weekend and into early next week as highs fall back below average again.