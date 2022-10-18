Warmer and drier weather continues to return to New Mexico. Another storm system will bring winds, colder temperatures and rain chances beginning this weekend.

Cloud cover has cleared from across the northern half of New Mexico Tuesday, allowing for much warmer temperatures this afternoon. Clouds still linger in the southern part of the state, but will clear out overnight. Every day through Saturday will get a little warmer, especially as a westerly wind returns beginning Thursday.

Another storm system will approach New Mexico Saturday. West winds will really begin to pick up Saturday afternoon, with the strongest winds on Sunday. Widespread wind gusts over 35 mph are likely Sunday afternoon, but along and east of the central mountain chain, 40 to 60 mph wind gusts are possible. This storm will sweep a strong cold front across the state through the weekend too, dropping temperatures as much as 30°. Scattered showers will also be possible, with the best chances for rain across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, where mountain snow will also be likely.

Quieter weather returns again early next week, but temperatures will remain very cool.