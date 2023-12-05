Tuesday morning is clear and chilly, with temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s. Tuesday is going to be a calm, sunny and mild day across New Mexico. Temperatures will warm up in the western two-thirds of the state, with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Eastern New Mexico will cool down a few degrees from Monday, but highs will still climb into the 50s and low 60s as well.

The temperatures will continue to warm up through Thursday, much warmer than normal. A weak storm will impact the state on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures through the weekend, light snow in far north/northeast NM, and gusty winds statewide.