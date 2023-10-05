Temperatures will continue to warm through Friday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures for the first day of Balloon Fiesta with light winds by Saturday morning.

It was a cold start to the day Thursday across parts of New Mexico. With the dry air and sunny skies though, temperatures have warmed quickly across the state. Friday will be another warm day for most of New Mexico, but a backdoor cold front will begin pushing into northeast New Mexico Friday afternoon. This front will bring in breezy winds along it as it pushes south through Friday night. The cold front will bring a gusty east canyon wind into Albuquerque beginning Friday evening with wind gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Friday night’s east canyon wind will die down though before the first morning of Balloon Fiesta! With a light northeasterly wind and a light southwesterly wind just above the ground, the Albuquerque Box weather pattern looks to set up Saturday morning! Temperatures will be in the upper 40s at Balloon Fiesta Park. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. Quiet weather will continue into Sunday morning’s Mass Ascension. A warming trend will begin Sunday afternoon with high temperatures climbing close to 80°.

Elsewhere across the state this weekend, we will see cooler temperatures on Saturday thanks to Friday’s cold front. A warming trend will also begin statewide on Sunday. A few spotty, mountain rain and thunderstorm chances will also be possible this weekend, but most areas will stay dry. Warm weather will stick around into the middle of next week, but winds will pick up Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front moves through the state, leaving temperatures much cooler by next Thursday. Northwest New Mexico could see a few isolated showers with some high elevation snow on Thursday.