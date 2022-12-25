Warmer weather will continue for most into the middle of this week. An active pattern will return to finish out the year bringing rain and snow chances to parts of New Mexico.

It was a beautiful Christmas Day across New Mexico with high temperatures hovering above average for this time of year. This warming trend will continue for most areas through the middle of this upcoming week. A weak backdoor cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to eastern New Mexico Monday, but this will be short lived.

A very active pattern is shaping up to finish out the year. An amplified jet stream will bring periodic storm systems across New Mexico beginning late Tuesday. This stormy pattern will last through next weekend, into the New Year. These storms will mostly bring moisture across the western half of New Mexico. This pattern will bring widespread rain chances to the lower elevations, but heavy snow could be possible in the mountains. Especially in the San Juan Mountains where over 2′ of snowfall will be possible.