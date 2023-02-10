The storm system that impacted New Mexico yesterday is well to our east, but temperatures have stayed cool in it’s wake. Overnight lows will once again be 5-15 degrees cooler than average for this time of year, with wind chill a slight factor very early Saturday morning. Tomorrow will be a lot more seasonable as high pressure builds over the state, funneling in warmer air from northern Mexico.

Sunday will be even warmer as westerly winds return across the state. Downslope warming will allow temperatures south and east to get into the upper 60s to near 70, and near 60 here in Albuquerque. Breezes will begin to pick up as well ahead of our next weather maker. A few isolated flurries/showers may move into the north/west late Sunday night before becoming widespread into Monday.

Monday’s weather will feature gloomy conditions, with mountain snow and valley rain. The heaviest snow will be over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and west central parts of the state. Temperatures will remain mostly seasonable, if not a degree or two below, across the state early next week before an arctic blast and associated storm arrive Wednesday. Wednesday’s storm system will bring even heavier snow, especially north, along with a bitter chill and high temperatures by mid to late week will be almost 20 degrees below average. Enjoy the warmth this weekend, and remain weather aware for next week’s pair of storms.