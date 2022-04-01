NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer and drier weather returns this weekend to New Mexico. Another storm system will bring cooler temperatures and rain chances for some on Monday.

The last of the rain this week has moved out of eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon. Winds have picked up across the state though as the last storm of the week is moving out. These winds will die down after sunset tonight. Temperatures will be a little cooler overnight thanks to northwesterly winds on Friday, but high temperatures will be climbing through the weekend.

It will be a beautiful and warm weekend across New Mexico. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny. Winds will stay relatively light across the state this weekend too, but there will be some breezy moments at times in the afternoons. The warmest day for most this weekend will be Sunday. Changes begin Sunday night as a cold front moves into northeastern New Mexico.

A cold front will push across New Mexico from the northeast Sunday night through Monday night. Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder, and mountain snow will develop along and north of I-40 as the front moves west. A strong gap wind will be likely in Albuquerque early Monday morning as the cooler air pushes through the East Canyon.

Temperatures will be cooler statewide on Monday in the wake of the cold front. However, strong west/northwesterly winds will quickly return Tuesday bringing a very quick warmup in temperatures. Areas of blowing dust will also be likely. Another cool down is on the way for Wednesday and will stick around until the end of next week, but after Monday, next week looks to be much drier than this one.