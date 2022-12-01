After a brief cool down yesterday, temperatures will very quickly rebound into today and tomorrow to above average. Upper level winds will continue to pick up into Friday, especially east. There are High Wind Warnings in effect across the northeast highlands, eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and northern Sacramento Mountains.

As the upper level winds pick up, they will try to funnel moisture in from the Pacific into the Desert Southwest. However, the moisture will be limited by a lot of dry air, with most of the state remaining dry and breezy. The Northern Mountains, mainly the San Juan Mountains in Colorado, have the potential to pick up 3-6″ of snow along with gusty winds. Visibility will most likely be an issue Friday, with a Winter Weather Advisory in place.

This weekend is going to feature a large moisture plume pushing into the southern parts of the state. However, the uncertainty is still very high with this system. How far north the rain falls, when exactly it falls, and how much accumulates is still uncertain. Remain up to date on the weekend forecast.